Belarusian police detain at least 10 people at opposition rally: Ifx By

Belarusian police detain at least 10 people at opposition rally

Matilda Coleman
Belarusian opposition supporters hold a rally in Minsk

MOSCOW () – Belarusian police detained at least 10 people at the start of an opposition rally in the capital Minsk on Sunday, Interfax news agency reported.

The opposition is contesting official results of Belarus’s Aug. 9 presidential election which declared incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko the outright winner.

