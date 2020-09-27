Belarusian police detain at least 10 people at opposition rally: Ifx By

© . Belarusian opposition supporters hold a rally in Minsk
2/2
MOSCOW () – Belarusian police detained at least 10 people at the start of an opposition rally in the capital Minsk on Sunday, Interfax news agency reported.
The opposition is contesting official results of Belarus’s Aug. 9 presidential election which declared incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko the outright winner.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.