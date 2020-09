The Chicago Bears managed to upset the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but unfortunately, they lost running back Tarik Cohen in the 30-26 win.

Cohen was carted from the sideline to the locker room during the fourth quarter. He was fielding a punt return when the Falcons’ Brian Hill was pushed into his lower right leg.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears fear that Cohen tore his ACL. Further tests will confirm the injury.