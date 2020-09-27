Azarenka caught cold as French Open match suspended By

By Matilda Coleman
By Julien Pretot

PARIS () – Former world number one Victoria Azarenka complained about the playing conditions at the French Open amid light drizzle and low temperatures during her first-round match on Sunday.

The U.S. Open runner-up, who entered court Suzanne Lenglen wearing a thick pink puffer jacket, and her opponent Danka Kovinic walked off the court after play was suspended with Belarusian Azarenka leading 2-1.

“No, it’s eight degrees, I live in Florida, I’m used to hot weather,” a furious Azarenka told the supervisor who asked her to wait on court until a decision was made on whether the match should continue.

Speaking to her opponent from Montenegro, Azarenka said: “Do you want to wait on court?

“No,” Kovinic replied.

“No, it’s ridiculous, it’s too cold. What’s the point? Sitting here like ducks,” said Azarenka.

