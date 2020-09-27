Apple Watch Series 3 users reporting issues after installing WatchOS 7

Some Apple Watch Series 3 users are reporting several issues with their smartwatches after recently installing watchOS 7.
There’s a thread on Apple’s support forms dedicated to Apple Watch 3 owners detailing their frustrations after downloading watchOS 7.
The most common issue seems to be the smartwatches randomly rebooting several times a day. One user notes that they’ve had several reboots a day and that they never experienced this issue with previous updates.
Further, another forum on MacRumours details similar issues with other Apple Watch Series 3 owners. The users note that they’re experiencing random reboots and laggy performance.
Unfortunately, there’s no way to downgrade a watchOS 7 update, and although there was a bug fix released this week, it doesn’t appear to solve these specific issues.
It’s worth noting that it’s unclear how widespread these issues are, but since there seem to be numerous reports, Apple is likely aware of the problem and hopefully working on a fix.
Apple released watchOS 7 on September 16th, bringing features like sleep tracking and new watch faces.
Source: ,