Apple TV+ acquires movie rights to ‘Cherry’ starring Tom Holland

Apple TV+ has acquired the rights to the Russo brothers’ upcoming film called ‘Cherry’ starring Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo.
The streaming service now has the worldwide rights to premiere Cherry after finalizing the $40 million USD (about $53 million CAD) deal. Cherry is the first film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo since Avengers: Endgame.
Cherry is a completed film that is going to be an awards season entry, which means that Apple TV+ may be able to pick up some major awards.
The film is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Nico Walker. Tom Holland plays an army medic who returns home suffering PTSD, and Ciara Bravo plays his wife. The Russo brothers have been touting Holland’s performance as Oscar-worthy.
It’s worth noting that earlier this year, Apple signed a $70 million USD (about $93 million CAD) deal to premiere ‘Greyhound’ starring Tom Hanks exclusively on Apple TV+.
Cherry will be available on Apple TV+ in 2021, with the premiere date yet to be announced.
Source: Deadline