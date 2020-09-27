Apple launches new TV show sale: Smallville, Ballers, Westworld, more

Following Tuesday’s Build Your Collection movie sale, Apple is back again with a new promotion today focused on TV series. Specifically, you’ll find plenty of deals on superhero-themed titles that have aired in recent years. All of today’s offers will become a permanent part of your library. Head below for all of our top picks.

TV show deals abound with superhero themes

Headlining today’s sale is Smallville The Complete Series for $99.99. Regularly around $130, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. You’ll receive all 217 episodes as part of this series, which offers a different take on the iconic Superman series.

Other notable deals include:

Titans Individual Seasons: $15 (Reg. $20)

(Reg. $20) The Flash Individual Seasons: $15 (Reg. $20)

(Reg. $20) Supergirl Individual Seasons: $15 (Reg. $20)

(Reg. $20) Wonder Woman Individual Seasons: $15 (Reg. $20)

(Reg. $20) Krypton Individual Seasons: $15 (Reg. $20)

(Reg. $20) DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Individual Seasons: $15 (Reg. $20)

(Reg. $20) Ballers Complete Series: $30 (Reg. $50)

(Reg. $50) Curb Your Enthusiasm Complete Series: $60 (Reg. $100)

(Reg. $100) Westworld Complete Series: $35 (Reg. $60)

(Reg. $60) The Goodwife Complete Series: $50 (Reg. $80)

Don’t miss this week’s on-going movie sale for more deals from $1, including a number of notable films at $5 down from the usual $10-$20 price tag. You can check out all of our top picks right here.

