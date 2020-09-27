Alex Desert Joins ‘The Simpsons’ to Replace Hank Azaria

Instagram/WENN

The ‘Better Things’ actor has been recruited to provide voice for Homer Simpson’s colleague Carlton Carlson originally voiced by Hank Azaria before he left the show.

Alex Desert has stepped in to voice Homer Simpson’s colleague Carlton Carlson on “The Simpsons“, following bosses’ decision not to have white actors voicing non-white characters on the show.

The “Better Things” star will be replacing Hank Azaria in the role although it’s unclear whether or not he will be a permanent replacement for Azaria – who had voiced Carl since the beginning of the show apart from his very first appearance.

The move comes after producers pushed for more diversity on the programme by announcing that they will no longer enlist white actors to voice non-white characters.

It also comes after Azaria stepped away from his role as Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on the show in January (20), following backlash surrounding his “stereotypical” voicing of the Indian character.

Desert’s debut on the programme can be heard on the season premiere of “The Simpsons” this Sunday (27Sep20).

Hank Azaria, a white voice actor, was harshly criticized by comedian Hari Kondabolu before he gave up his role as Indian shop clerk Apu. “Everything with Apu is like this running joke,” Kondabolu told the New York Times. “And the running joke is that he’s Indian.”

As Azaria later left the show, he said he wouldn’t “be doing the voice anymore, unless there’s some way to transition it or something. We all made the decision together… We all agreed on it. We all feel like it’s the right thing and good about it.”