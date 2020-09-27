AFL Grand Final news | Mike Brady to sing Up There Cazaly from empty MCG

The AFL Grand Final will feature Mike Brady signing his iconic footy anthem ‘Up There Cazaly’ from an empty MCG, an emotional nod to Victoria.

The Grand Final has been moved from Victoria from the first time in history due to the state’s second wave of COVID-19.

It will instead be played at The Gabba in Brisbane, on October 24, but Brady’s presence at the ‘G will provide acknowledgement to the game’s spiritual home.

The performance will be beamed on to big screens at The Gabba and be included in the broadcast, during the Grand Final’s pre-game entertainment.

Mike Brady sings ‘Up There, Cazaly’ before the 2016 AFL Grand Final. (The Age)

“Mike Brady has firmly established himself as the performer with the most AFL Grand Final appearances and for good reason, his iconic song Up There Cazaly has become a modern Australian folk song,” AFL executive GM commercial and customer Kylie Rogers said in a statement.

“Mike’s performance in the pre-game will be the perfect nod to the MCG and the traditional home of the Grand Final.”

Brady said: “It’s always an honour to be a part of the AFL Grand Final entertainment and I still get a thrill performing my song after all these years.

“I’m delighted to be included in this extraordinary year’s Grand Final and I’m looking forward to it immensely.”

Brady first sang Up There Cazaly at the Grand Final in 1979. The song has been a regular and beloved part of the footy season’s blockbuster climax.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan on Monday also revealed appointees for Grand Final ceremonial roles.

Dual premiership winner Byron Pickett will present the Norm Smith Medal, which he won with Port Adelaide in 2004. Coaching icon Malcolm Blight will present the Jock McHale Medal to the winning coach and Brisbane Lions three-peat legend Simon Black will be the premiership trophy ambassador.

The AFL finals begin this weekend. The fixture is as follows:

Thursday, October 1

Port Adelaide v Geelong, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm AEST

Friday, October 2

Brisbane Lions v Richmond, Gabba, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, October 3

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs, Gabba, 4.40pm AEST

West Coast v Collingwood, Optus Stadium, 8.10pm AEST