Adam Saad reportedly set to remain at Essendon after being offered four-year deal

Essendon’s off-season is set to receive a major boost with Adam Saad expected to ignore lucrative offers from rivals to re-sign with the club, according to reports.

Saad’s future had been up in the air after he put off contract talks until the end of the season, despite Essendon having tabled a four-year deal for his services.

The reliable backman, who finished third in the Essendon’s best and fairest this season, was reported to have concerns about the club’s direction after a dispiriting end to the 2020 season.

According to veteran AFL reporter Damian Barrett, while Saad has been linked with Melbourne, Carlton and Richmond, he is now likely to re-commit to the Bombers.

“I fully expect Adam Saad to now stay,” he told Nine’s AFL Sunday Footy Show.

Damian Barrett is expecting Adam Saad to remain at Essendon despite links to rival Victorian clubs (Getty)

“We know that there is a good offer or good offers for him to leave, but I think in the last week or so Essendon has done enough to keep him.

“That’s still to play out, but that’s the way I’m reading that one now.”

However, Barrett admitted that Essendon was likely to lose both Joe Daniher and Orazio Fantasia, with the pair once again flirting with departures 12 months after initially doing so.

“I just don’t see either of Daniher or Fantasia staying,” he said.

“Daniher has now had two years to work himself out and when he asks for an extra week of think time, we know that usually means that he’s in discussions with a team in the finals and it may well be that it’s the Brisbane Lions.”