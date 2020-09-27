AC Podcast 493: New Amazon Products; Google Leaks; Oculus Quest 2

From the Editor’s Desk
Google’s giving up too much ground in the smart home fight
We’re in the thick of our fall launches, but after the tidal wave of new products from Amazon last week, Google’s Launch Night In looks like it’ll barely make a splash. That’s not good, because Alexa and Ring are rapidly gaining on Assistant and Nest.
var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit;
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg();
FB.init({
appId: "291830964262722",
xfbml: true,
version : 'v2.7'
});
FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later
var events = fbroot.data('ready-events');
if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = [];
events.push(msg);
fbroot.data('ready-events',events);
});
var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init');
};