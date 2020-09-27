A look at VC Guide, which lets startup founders post reviews on VCs anonymously, as critics say it is focused on individuals rather than on firm-level feedback (Biz Carson/Protocol)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
3


Biz Carson / Protocol:

A look at VC Guide, which lets startup founders post reviews on VCs anonymously, as critics say it is focused on individuals rather than on firm-level feedback  —  Hello and welcome to Pipeline.  This week: Inside the Zoom boom, anonymous investor ratings, and the worst “Uber for X,rdquo; idea I’ve ever heard.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR