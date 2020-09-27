2 Live Crew Luther Campbell’s Beautiful Wife Divorces Him; Uncle Luke ‘Devastated’

2 Live Crew rapper Uncle Luke is devastated after his beautiful wife for 12 years blindsided him by filing for divorce, has learned.

Luke said in a statement that the gorgeous Kristin Thompson hit him with a surprise divorce on July 17. Luther told and other news outlets, “It’s mind-boggling, hurtful, and a total surprise. I never intended to get married to get divorced,” he said, “That’s not in my DNA nor my family’s history. I believe in the sacred vows, for better or worse, but I have to respect her decision.” The couple had been married since 2008 and share one son.

“Under no circumstances was there any infidelities nor verbal or physical abuse by me,” he said, “I am now trying to make peace with her decision as best as I can. It will take time. The most important focus for me now is our son and being the best parent I can in this situation.”

Luther added that most of their family members know about the split, but “now I am at the point where I feel an announcement is necessary to my friends.”

Here are pics of Luke’s gorgeous wife