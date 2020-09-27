2 Live Crew Luther Campbell’s Beautiful Wife Divorces Him; Uncle Luke ‘Devastated’

2 Live Crew rapper Uncle Luke is devastated after his beautiful wife for 12 years blindsided him by filing for divorce, has learned.

Luke said in a statement that the gorgeous Kristin Thompson hit him with a surprise divorce on July 17. Luther told and other news outlets, “It’s mind-boggling, hurtful, and a total surprise. I never intended to get married to get divorced,” he said, “That’s not in my DNA nor my family’s history. I believe in the sacred vows, for better or worse, but I have to respect her decision.” The couple had been married since 2008 and share one son.

