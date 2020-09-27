2.5 magnitude earthquake confirmed in Western Cape, unrelated to quake off SA’s coast

A tremor felt in Cape Town on Saturday night was caused by a 2.5 magnitude earthquake roughly 10 km north of Malmesbury, the Council for Geoscience said.

A tremor felt in Cape Town on Saturday night was caused by a 2.5 magnitude earthquake roughly 10km north of Malmesbury, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) has said.

READ | Tremor felt in Cape Town after earthquake reported off SA’s coast

However, the tremors recorded by Capetonians were not related to a 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the South African coast, as initially speculated.

The CGS has confirmed that an earthquake occurred on Saturday at 20:41 and was recorded by the South African National Seismograph Network.

“Many reports have been received from residents of Cape Town who have reportedly experienced a tremor during this . It does not seem to be related to the earthquake that occurred at 19:10 off the coast of South Africa,” the CGS said in a statement.

The CGS also assured the public that there was no imminent threat to the area, such as that caused by a tsunami.

A second tremor appears to have taken place on Sunday morning, although it has not yet been confirmed by the council.

Another #earthquake hit Cape Town again 27-09-2020 at 09:14 a.m. This terrifying another sound wave 09:28 — Pumlani Dyani (@PDyani) September 27, 2020

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.