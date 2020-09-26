Wish you bought Litecoin and other top alts at mid-2017 prices? Here’s your second chance By Cointelegraph

Wish you bought Litecoin and other top alts at mid-2017 prices? Here’s your second chance
Several crypto assets are currently priced near their mid-2017 valuations, potentially offering a second chance to latecomers. One major caveat, however — these assets may never reach their highs again, or even rise at all from here. Buyers beware and do your own research.
(LTC) sat at a price of around $33 on June 11, 2017, according to a historical snapshot from CoinMarketCap. Its current press time price trades slightly higher, at around $46 — a dramatic difference from its all-time highs near $365.
