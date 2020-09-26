Winners, losers from Florida’s explosive victory over Ole Miss

The No. 5 Florida Gators and unranked Ole Miss Rebels kicked off the SEC’s college football season in Week 4 with an explosive battle, featuring plenty of scoring and incredible performances.

In Lane Kiffin’s coaching debut with Ole Miss, Florida’s offense put on a show to remember. Kyle Trask looked like a Heisman Trophy winner and the Gators’ skill players showed NFL-caliber talent. The Rebels never had an answer as the Gators chomped their way to a phenomenal showing.

Fortunately for Ole Miss, Kiffin’s offense looks incredible. Even in a summer that experienced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rebels were fun to watch. Matt Corral finally played to his potential and this entire offense was clicking, with huge plays on nearly every drive. While it wasn’t enough to win, Ole Miss made a statement in Week 4.

Let’s examine the winners and losers from Florida’s 51-35 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Gators haven’t had a great quarterback for years. It has been the Achilles’ heel that kept this program from competing with the likes of Alabama. Entering the 2020 college football season, Florida thought it had something special in Trask and that played out in Week 4 with an insane performance.