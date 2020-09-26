Why was Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest postponed? COVID-19 cases alter Fighting Irish’s football schedule

Notre Dame and Wake Forest have postponed their Week 4 game on Saturday, both schools announced on Tuesday.

Per a release from the Fighting Irish, the team produced seven positive COVID-19 results on Monday out of 94 tests administered. Those seven players have been placed in isolation while the university begins contact tracing. The total number of players in isolation is 13, with 10 in quarantine, when combining results from this week and last.

Because of the results, Notre Dame decided to pause all football-related activities “until further testing is completed.” The school notified both Wake Forest and the ACC of its decision and is currently attempting to reschedule the game originally planned for Sept. 26.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” said coach Brian Kelly. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully.”

MORE: Florida State’s Mike Norvell contracts COVID-19, won’t coach vs. Miami in Week 4

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson echoed Kelly’s sentiments, even while expressing disappointment of the postponed game:

“We are obviously very disappointed that we will not be able to compete this weekend,” Clawson said in a statement. “However, the health and safety of Wake Forest’s and Notre Dame’s student-athletes and staff is the highest priority. We will continue to work with the ACC and our administration on rescheduling options.”

Regardless, Tuesday’s announcement means four ACC games have been upended due to coronavirus issues among teams: Virginia Tech-N.C. State (originally scheduled for Sept. 12); Virginia-Virginia Tech (Sept. 19); North Carolina-Charlotte (Sept. 19) and Notre Dame-Wake Forest (Sept. 26).

That leaves the question of when the teams will make up the game: The likeliest option is Oct. 3, a bye date which both teams share (and which Wake Forest athletic director John Currie listed as a possible makeup date). If that comes to pass, the Fighting Irish (2-0) and Demon Deacons (0-2) will have one bye remaining in their schedules: Nov. 21 and Nov. 7, respectively.

Assuming Notre Dame can recover in time to make up the Wake Forest game in Week 5, here is what the teams’ restructured 2020 schedules will look like:

Notre Dame football schedule 2020

Game Date at Wake Forest Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Florida State Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Louisville Saturday, Oct. 17 at Pitt Saturday, Oct. 24 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Clemson Saturday, Nov. 7 at Boston College Saturday, Nov. 14 at North Carolina Friday, Nov. 27 Syracuse Saturday, Dec. 5

Wake Forest football schedule 2020