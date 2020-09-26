White Sox RHP Jimmy Cordero suspended for hitting Cubs’ Contreras

The Chicago White Sox will be without one of their relievers for at least three games following his actions in Friday’s 10-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
Major League Baseball suspended right-hander Jimmy Cordero for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras with a pitch.
Cordero plunked Contreras in the top of the seventh inning, likely as a response to Contreras’ bat flip following a home run off Dylan Cease in the third inning.
White Sox manager Rick Renteria received a one-game ban and a fine as a result of Cordero’s actions. Renteria will serve his suspension on Saturday against the Cubs.
