When Influencers Mess Up: Ariella, Myka, Shane and More

Much of the world underwent a long overdue racial awakening this summer, the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others pushing the Black Lives Matter movement back to the forefront. But it was stylist—and close Meghan Markle friend—Jessica Mulroney who got a true wake-up call. In a nearly 12-minute Instagram video, Canadian lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter took Mulroney to task, saying her issues with her onetime acquaintance began when Mulroney “took offense” to Exeter’s plea that her 144,000 Instagram followers “use their voice for good and help combat the race war and what’s happening to the Black community.”

Believing the message was targeting her, Exeter continued, Mulroney engaged in what she called “very problematic” behavior, allegedly speaking poorly about Exeter to other brands and “sending me a threat in writing.” Though Mulroney commented on Exeter’s video with an apology, she later sent a DM that Exeter shared, Mulroney writing, “Liable [sic] suit. Good luck.”

Though Mulroney later posted a lengthier mea culpa to her own 400,000 Insta followers, announcing her intentions to promote “Black voices by having them take over my account and share their experience,” her planned reality show I Do, Redo was dropped from CTV and her social media account was later made private.

Her husband Ben Mulroney (son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney) also stepped down from his role as co-host of CTV’s eTalk, stating, “It is my hope that the new anchor is Black, Indigenous, or a person of color who can use this important platform to inspire, lead, and make change.” But the mom of three did get to keep her most high-profile friendship, writing in a since-deleted post, “I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday.”