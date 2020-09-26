Watch: Texas blocks punt vs. Texas Tech, returns it for TD

The Texas Longhorns are doing everything possible to avoid becoming the second Top 10 team in the Big 12 to drop a game to an unranked opponent on Saturday.
Mere hours after the third-ranked Oklahoma Sooners were upset by Kansas State, Texas found itself in a fight against Texas Tech. Tom Herman’s Longhorns entered the game as 17.5-point favorites. However, they were up just 31-28 in the third quarter when the special teams made a huge play.
Freshman four-star recruit, defensive back Jahdae Barron, scooped the ball up and returned it for the score. This gave Texas a 10-point lead as the team looks to move to 2-0 on the young season.
With just a couple of weeks until the Longhorns take on Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout, a win here is much-needed.