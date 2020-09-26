Virus cases grow on cargo ship Patricia Oldendorff moored off Western Australia

WA Health minister Roger Cook said seven of the remaining nine crew on the Patricia Oldendorff have the virus.

It means almost half the crew are now infected.

The ship, which came from the Philippines, is nine nautical miles off the Pilbara coast.

Mr Cook warned there is a risk of new outbreak in the state if its not contained, with more cases expected to come from the ship

“If it gets out into the community it will create a disaster, worse than what we’ve seen in Melbourne ,” he said.

A trained private security firm hired to keep watch of the ship, are also under a 14 day isolation.

The ship is now unable to dock at Australia’s busiest iron ore shipping ports.