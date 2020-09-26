Video Offers Closer Look at Apple Face Mask

YouTube channel Unbox Therapy has today shared a new video giving a closer look at Apple’s reusable face masks for corporate and retail employees.

Apple’s own face mask was designed by the company’s Engineering and Industrial Design teams amid the global health crisis for corporate and retail employees, and the boxes include Apple’s famous “Designed by Apple in California” text.

The video described the packaging alone as an “unboxing experience unlike anything you would expect for a reuseable face mask.” It shows that each box contains five individually sealed masks with adapters to join the ear loops for a more secure fit. The packaging for each mask is printed with instructions for use, encouraging users to wash their hands, open the mask, and then adjust the straps for a comfortable fit.

Unbox Therapy observed that the mask, made of three pieces of high-quality fabric, feels better than conventional masks. The mask has a design with a triangle shape to accommodate the nose without fogging glasses, a rounded section for the chin, and adjustable strings for the ears.

Although Apple did not provide a medical classification for air filtration capability, the video’s informal testing suggested that the mask is effective at blocking airflow out of a user’s mouth. “It feels very secure. As far as breathing is concerned, I’d say it’s fairly comparable (to a surgical mask) but I definitely feel more sealed off than a standard surgical mask,” Unbox Therapy remarked.

The mask comes in a range of sizes and can be washed up to five times, with up to eight hours of use possible before a wash. As the mask is intended for corporate and retail employees, it is not available to the general public.

The video also reviewed ClearMask, a consumer option designed to overcome the barriers to visual communication that come with conventional opaque masks. Apple is also using ClearMask, in addition to their in-house design, for retail employees.