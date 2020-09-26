Yuan Yang / Financial Times:
US sets export restrictions on China’s biggest chipmaker SMIC, saying exports to SMIC posed an “unacceptable risk,rdquo; of being diverted to “military end use,rdquo; — Blacklisting of SMIC hurts China’s chip self-sufficiency drive,nbsp; — The US government has sanctioned China’s …
US sets export restrictions on China's biggest chipmaker SMIC, saying exports to SMIC posed an "unacceptable risk,quot; of being diverted to "military end use,quot; (Yuan Yang/Financial Times)
Yuan Yang / Financial Times: