UK’s Johnson seeks to appoint two critics of BBC to key media roles-Times By

© . Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London
LONDON () – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to appoint two Brexit-backing critics of the BBC to key roles in the media, including one as chairman of the publicly owned broadcaster itself, the Times reported on Saturday.
The newspaper said Johnson wanted to appoint Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, as chairman of media regulator Ofcom, and he has asked Charles Moore, the former editor of the Daily Telegraph, to become the chairman of the BBC.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.