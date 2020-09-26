TV Schedule: What to Watch the Week of September 27, 2020

RELATED STORIES

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 27 premieres (including The Comey Rule, a Weakest Link reboot and new seasons of Fargo, The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live), seven finales (including The 100‘s last episode ever) and myriad specials (including the first presidential debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and incumbent POTUS Donald Trump).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 27

8 pm $ellebrity: The Go-To Girls – A Special Edition of 20/20 (ABC)

8 pm iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 1 of 2 (The CW)

8 pm The Simpsons Season 32 premiere (Fox)

8:30 pm Bless the Harts Season 2 premiere (Fox)

9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 11 premiere (Fox)

9 pm The Comey Rule limited series premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Fargo Season 4 premiere (FX; two episodes)

9 pm Van der Valk Season 1 finale (PBS)

9:30 pm Family Guy Season 19 premiere/Episode No. 350 (Fox)

MONDAY, SEPT. 28

3 am 50 Stages of Fright Season 2 premiere (Quibi)

3 am Whose Vote Counts, Explained limited series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm iHeartRadio Music Festival, Night 2 of 2 (The CW)

9 pm The Comey Rule limited series finale (Showtime)

10 pm Emergency Call series premiere (ABC)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29

3 am Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia comedy special (Netflix)

3 am True Colors docuseries premiere (Peacock)

8 pm Weakest Link reboot premiere (NBC)

9 pm Presidential Debate No. 1, moderated by Chris Wallace (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30

3 am The Boys in the Band film premiere (Netflix)

3 am The Glorias film premiere (Amazon Prime)

8 pm The 100 series finale (The CW)

8 pm South Park: The Pandemic Special (Comedy Central)

9 pm Love Island Season 2 finale (CBS)

9 pm NBA Finals Game 1 (ABC)

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

3 am Carmen Sandiego Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Code 404 Stateside premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am Gangs of London Stateside premiere (AMC+; first three episodes)

3 am Raised by Wolves Season 1 finale (HBO Max)

3 am The Salisbury Poisonings limited series premiere (AMC+; all episodes)

3 am World of Calm series premiere (HBO Max)

9 pm Let’s Be Real comedy special (Fox)

9 pm The Real Housewives of New York City: Secrets Revealed special (Bravo)

10 pm Criptales short-film special (BBC America)

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

3 am Emily in Paris series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Monsterland series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Savage X Fenty Show special (Amazon Prime)

3 am Song Exploder series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Ted Lasso Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Tiny World series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

9 pm Kingdom of Silence documentary premiere (Showtime)

9 pm Undercover Boss Season 10 premiere (CBS)

9 pm A Wilderness of Error docuseries finale (FX)

10 pm Warrior Season 2 premiere (Cinemax)

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

11 pm Austin City Limits Season 46 premiere (PBS)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live Season 46 premiere (NBC)

