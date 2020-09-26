This non-Ethereum based DeFi project has $180M staked so far By Cointelegraph

This non-Ethereum based DeFi project has $180M staked so far
Wing, a lending protocol built on the Ontology blockchain, currently has $180 million in crypto assets staked on its platform — not a meager amount, even by (ETH) standards.
Eric Pinos, Ontology’s ecosystem lead for the Americas and an advisor to Wing, told Cointelegraph that he believes two features make this DeFi project unique: cross-chain interoperability with Ethereum and the fact that lending is credit-based, allowing for loans to be under-collateralized. The system’s OScore analyzes each user’s on-chain behavior to generate a credit score. This then determines the amount of collateral the user needs to post for a given loan:
