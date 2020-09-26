‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Treated to Special Program for Its 45th Anniversary Celebration

Twentieth Century Fox

Cult movie classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” turns 45 on Saturday, September 26, and Fandango bosses are celebrating with screenings and two new video specials for fans.

The 1975 comedy-horror musical, starring Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon, has been made available for purchase on FandangoNOW and streaming site Vudu this weekend, September 26-27, and site chiefs have also taken a deep dive into the world of so-called ‘Midnight Movies’ to commemorate the milestone.





In the 1950s, U.S. TV executives starting running cheap films late at night, with the “Rocky Horror Picture Show”‘s success in the midnight slot really launching the genre – and special programme Do the Time Warp tells the whole story.

A must-see compilation of other classic cult films is also available for streaming.

“Some forty-five years ago, ‘Rocky Horror’ made an everlasting impact on the moviegoing experience, creating a demand for cult films with avid audience participation,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis shares in a statement.

“While many of us wish we could celebrate the anniversary in full style at the theatre, it’s always a film worth cheering on, so let’s do the time warp again from home.”

The movie’s synopsis read, “In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O’Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named ‘Rocky.’ “