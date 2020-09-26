The most random number retirements across all sports

Rick Stewart/ALLSPORT

Finnigan played for the Ottawa Senators…the Ottawa Senators that existed from 1883 to 1954. After that, the franchise folded. Finnigan played for the 1927 Stanley Cup-winning Senators team, but he also lived for quite some time. However, when the city of Ottawa was trying to get an expansion team in the city Finnigan was part of the campaign. The drive was a success, as the Senators did indeed return for the 1992-93 season. Unfortunately, Finnigan had passed away by then at the age of 90. His son Frank Jr. dropped the ceremonial puck at the first game and the new Senators retired Finnigan’s number eight a whopping 55 years after he retired.