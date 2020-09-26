‘The Boys’ Getting R-Rated Spin-Off

Amazon Prime

The new project is expected to explore ‘the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test.’

A new spin-off series based on Amazon’s original series “The Boys” is set to hit the platform.

The superhero TV series, which follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities, quickly became Amazon Prime Video’s most successful original series when it debuted last year (19).

While its second season, starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and Erin Moriarty, is currently airing, a new project which takes place in superhero college is currently in the works.

According to , the new show will be written by “The Boys” executive producer Craig Rosenberg and is described as an “irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.”

Further details of the show remain under wraps.

“The Boys” is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The upcoming season 3 is expected to have “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles as a new addition to the cast. He will play World War II veteran Soldier Boy, a character described as “the original superhero,” who became “the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades.”

The role will reunite Ackles with “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke. “When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream – to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true,” Kripke quipped.