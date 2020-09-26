Teen stabbed to death at Canberra skate park

An 18-year-old man has died, and another is in hospital, after a stabbing attack in the Australian capital overnight.

The pair were found with stab wounds at the skate park on Dillon Close, Weston, at about 1am today, ACT Police said.

Paramedics treated the two men however the 18-year-old died at the scene and the other man was taken to hospital.

An investigation into the man's death is underway.