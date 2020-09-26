Taylor Swift Made A Blanket For Gigi Hadid’s Baby

Taylor Swift is the best BFF ever.
In case you haven’t heard the glorious news, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first baby into the world last week!
Zayn tweeted about his love for his daughter and shared a precious picture of her hand wrapped around his finger.
The next day, Gigi posted a sweet pic of the baby holding Zayn’s thumb. In the caption, she said that their daughter had already changed their world.
Recently, the 25-year-old shared a picture on her Instagram story of her daughter wearing a Versace outfit and wrapped in a pink blanket. The model recognized “Auntie” Donatella for the clothing and gave “Auntie” Taylor Swift a shoutout for making the blanket herself!
Taylor and Gigi have been #friendshipgoals for many years now. It’s so cute to see the Folklore singer leaning into her auntie role!
And Gigi’s baby isn’t the only one getting handmade gifts! Katy Perry recently shared an adorable pic on Instagram of a pink blanket with embroidered flowers.
It was a beautiful gift from Taylor for Daisy Dove, the first child of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
In the caption, the “Firework” singer said that her daughter “adores her hand-embroidered blankie. I hope it’s one she drags around for years ’til it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.”
Congratulations to all the new parents!! We can’t wait to see more baby pics soon!
