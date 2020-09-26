Tamar Braxton Appears to Accuse Ex-Fiance of Manipulating Her

WENN/FayesVision

While the reality TV star doesn’t name-drop anyone in the tweets, it’s safe to assume that they are meant for David Adefeso considering their ongoing dispute.

–

The drama between Tamar Braxton and her ex-fiance David Adefeso has yet to come to an end. Taking to her Twitter account, the R&B singer appears to shade her ex and accuse him of manipulation.

Seemingly wondering to herself, the TV personality wrote on the blue bird app on Friday, September 25, “How come you are always to last to see s**t?” She went on saying in a separate post, “All I know is these dudes will manipulate you when they do some bulls**t then act like it’s your job to protect them when they s**t all over you.”

<br />

While Tamar didn’t name-drop anyone in the tweets, it’s safe to assume that they were meant for David considering their ongoing dispute. Recently, the Nigerian native sparked speculations that he had moved one as he was spotted aboard a cruise with a mysterious woman, whom he allegedly has been dating before and during the time he and Tamar were still in a relationship, and several male friends.

He could be seen lying on a boat with his rumored girlfriend sitting close to him. The businessman kept things simple and casual in an all-white outfit that included a T-shirt and shorts, while his female companion sported a loose dress while covering her head with a straw hat.

Tamar and David split earlier this year, and it didn’t take long for their breakup to turn nasty after the latter filed for restraining order against Tamar amid domestic violence concerns. They accused each other of abuse and assault in recent physical altercation that allegedly damaged David’s car.

The singer has since denied the claims as she accused her ex of being the one who attacked her during an altercation. It was also said that David told Tamar that they are going to end up in a “murder-suicide.”