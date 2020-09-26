Swiss to Vote on Paternity Leave: Nice to Have or Essential?

ZURICH — When Patrik Höfliger’s daughter Elea was born in April, his employer gave him just two days off. So the father of two, who lives near Zurich, took three weeks of vacation to support his wife’s recovery and take care of their other daughter.

“I think the right after the birth is especially important,” said Mr. Höfliger, who works as a computer scientist at an IT services company. “If I couldn’t have been there, I would have missed out.”

Switzerland is the only country in Western Europe without some form of paid paternity leave, allowing biological fathers just one day off after the birth of a child — the same given for moving homes. But that may change on Sunday, when the Swiss will vote in a referendum that would mandate 10 days of leave for new fathers.

Although a paternity leave provision was set to go into effect last year after being approved by Parliament, a group of conservative politicians opposing the law collected enough signatures to put the issue to a referendum.