Sunil Gavaskar says that his comment was not sexist and he’s not blaming Anushka Sharma for anything

On Thursday night, Virat Kohli’s Bangalore team lost to Punjab’s cricket team in IPL. Sunil Gavaskar who was in the commentary section made a comment that soon caught everyone’s attention after and the veteran cricketer was trolled for his distasteful comment.

Sunil Gavaskar made a comment saying, “Ab jo lockdown tha, to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone, who dikha video main, us se to kuch nahi ban na hai. (during the lockdown, he was practicing only on Anushka’s bowling, that won’t help him).” This comment got netizens angry and even Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and decided to react to it. Anushka Sharma had a long post on her story where she asked Sunil Gavaskar what is the need to drag her name in her husband’s performance in his match. She found the comment unsavoury and didn’t expect that even in 2020 people would blame her for her husband’s performance on the cricket field.