Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [September 21-27]

Amazon Prime Video

Utopia [Amazon Original]

After discovering that their favourite comic book details a real-world conspiracy, a group of young fans set out to follow the story and save humanity.

Based on Dennis Kelly’s 2013 series of the same name, Utopia was created by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and features an ensemble cast that includes Sasha Lane (American Honey), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Cory Michael Smith (Gotham) and John Cusack (Being John Malkovich).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 25th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 44 to 55 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71 percent (based on 17 reviews)

Crave

Agents of Chaos

Directed by Alex Gibney (Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room) and Javier Alberto Botero (We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks), Agents of Chaos examines Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Election.

Crave/HBO Canada release date: September 23rd, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Two parts (about two hours each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent (based on 13 reviews)

The Comey Rule

Based on former FBI Director James Comey’s 2018 book A Higher Loyalty, The Comey Rule chronicles the behind-the-scenes turmoil between Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Comey Rule was created by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and stars Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) as Comey and Brendan Gleeson (In Bruges).

Crave/Showtime Canada release date: September 27th, 2020

Genre: Political drama

Runtime: Four episodes (length TBA)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 59 percent (based on 17 reviews)

The Invisible Man

After the apparent suicide of her abusive boyfriend, Cecilia becomes convinced that he’s found a way to turn invisible to continue tormenting her.

Based on H.G. Wells’ 1897 science-fiction novel of the same name, The Invisible Man was written and directed by Leigh Whannell (Saw franchise) and stars Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton), Storm Reid (Euphoria) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House).

Original theatrical release date: February 28th, 2020 (theatrical run cut short due to COVID-19)

Crave release date: September 25th, 2020

Genre: Sci-fi horror

Runtime: 2 hours, 2 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent (based on 388 reviews)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 7)

A lot has happened since our last show, and we’re guessing more things will happen before next week’s episode. We’re sorry we can’t discuss everything tonight, but we’re looking forward to when we can! See you on September 27th. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) September 20, 2020

John Oliver’s weekly news-oriented show returns after a short three-week hiatus. As always, Oliver will continue to tackle U.S. politics in the weeks leading up to November’s presidential election.

Crave/HBO Canada release date: September 27th, 2020 at 11pm ET (new episodes every Sunday night)

Genre: Late-night talk show

Runtime: TBA

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Disney+

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom [Disney+ Original]

Narrated by Frozen‘s Josh Gad, Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom takes viewers behind-the-scenes with the animal-care experts, veterinarians, and biologists at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase aquarium.

Disney+ Canada release date: September 25th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Number of episodes TBA (first episode is 37 minutes long)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals [Disney+ Original]

A rebellious princess second in line to the throne discovers she has superpowers and goes through a top-secret training program for a new generation of second-born royals tasked with saving the world.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals was directed by Anna Mastro (Gossip Girl) and stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack), Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Élodie Yung (Marvel’s Daredevil), Olivia Deeble (Home and Run Away) and Winnipeg’s Greg Bryk (Ubisoft Montreal’s Far Cry 5 video game).

It’s worth noting that the film was shot in Mississauga.

Disney+ Canada release date: September 25th, 2020

Genre: Family, fantasy, superhero

Runtime: Number of episodes TBA (first episode is 37 minutes long)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57 percent (based on 14 reviews)

Netflix

The Chef Show (Season 2 — Volume 1) [Netflix Original]

Writer and director Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian) returns with renowned chef Roy Choi to spotlight more dishes and the people who prepare them.

Netflix Canada release date: September 24th, 2020

Genre: Cooking show

Runtime: Five episodes (28 to 34 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57 percent (based on 14 reviews)

Enola Holmes [Netflix Original]

Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outwit her older brother Sherlock while searching for her mother and helping a runaway lord.

Based on the first entry of Nancy Springer’s book series of the same name (which is itself based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories), Enola Holmes was directed by Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve) and stars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) and Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games series).

Netflix Canada release date: September 23rd, 2020

Genre: Mystery

Runtime: 2 hours, 3 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent (based on 105 reviews)

The Good Place (Season 4)

The fourth and final season of The Good Place is now on Netflix, meaning the entire series can be streamed in one place.

Find out what happens to Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, Janet, Jason and Michael in the swan song for the acclaimed afterlife comedy series.

The Good Place was created by Michael Schur (The Office) and stars Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars), William Jackson Harper (The Electric Company), Jameela Jamil (Freshly Squeezed), D’Arcy Carden (Barry), Richmond, B.C.-raised Manny Jacinto (Bad Times at the El Royale) and Ted Danson (Cheers).

Original TV broadcast run: September 2019 to January 2020

Netflix Canada release date: September 26th, 2020

Genre: Fantasy comedy

Runtime: 14 episodes (around 22 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 50 reviews)

Mighty Express [Netflix Original]

Toronto-based SpinMaster and Keith Chapman have followed up Paw Patrol with a new animated toy show — this time, about trucks.

Animated by Toronto-based Guru, Mighty Express is about a team of trains who works with their kid friends to overcome obstacles on the tracks.

Netflix Canada release date: September 22nd, 2020

Genre: Kids cartoon

Runtime: 10 episodes (14 to 15 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Modern Family (Season 11)

The eleventh and final season of Modern Family has been added to Netflix, meaning the entire series can now be streamed there.

Season 11 follows Haley and Dylan as they adjust to life as parents, while Mitchell and Cam discuss expanding their family and Gloria steps into a new role with the support of Phil.

Modern Family was created by Christopher Lloyd (Frasier) and Steven Levitan (Stark Raving Mad) and features an ensemble cast that includes Ed O’Neill (Married… with Children), Sofia Vergara (Meet the Browns), Julie Bowen (Lost), Ty Burrell (Out of Practice), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Ugly Betty) and Sarah Hyland (Annie).

Original TV broadcast run: September 2019 to April 2020

Netflix Canada release date: September 25th, 2020

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 18 episodes (around 22 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent (based on 14 reviews)

This Is Us (Season 4)

The Pearsons cope with loss, sickness and other challenges.

This is Us was created by Dan Fogelman (Tangled) and features an ensemble cast that includes Milo Ventimiglia (Gilmore Girls), Mandy Moore (Tangled), Sterling K. Brown (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story) and Chrissy Metz (American Horror Story: Freak Show).

Original broadcast run: September 2019 to March 2020 (NBC)

Netflix Canada release date: September 24th, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 18 episodes (42 to 49 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent (based on 10 reviews)

It’s worth noting that the fifth season is set to premiere on NBC on October 27th.

