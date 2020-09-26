Shawn Mendes Makes History With Five Wins at SOCAN Awards 2020

WENN

The ‘If I Can’t Have You’ singer has dominated the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada awards as he becomes the first artist to win five gongs.

Pop star Shawn Mendes has become the first artist to score five honours at Canada’s SOCAN Awards in a single year.

The singer, who hails from Ontario, scored his second ever Songwriter of the Year (Performer) prize and the International Achievement title, while “Senorita”, his collaboration with his girlfriend Camila Cabello, was named International Song by officials at the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN).

Mendes also landed two Pop Music Awards for “Senorita” and his hit single “If I Can’t Have You”.

Other honourees at the 31st annual event included Adam ‘Frank Dukes’ Feeney (Songwriter of the Year (Producer)), Ozan ‘Oz’ Yildirim (Breakout Songwriter), and Andrew Lockington (Screen Composer of the Year).

The winners were announced during an online ceremony this week after original plans for an in-person celebration on 30 March (20) had to be revamped due to the coronavirus crisis.

Some of the winners: