Now we all know that Hermès’ Birkin bags have always been a huge fashion statement. However, the handbags seem to be in demand now, more than ever before. With so many people showing off their Birkin bags, Saweetie took it up a notch as she showed off her collection on Instagram in a new and funny way.

On Friday, Saweetie took to Instagram to post a new skit featuring her and her Birkin bags. In the skit, she made it seem as if her bags had their own individual personalities, and they all got into a fight with each other over which bag she liked best.

In the end, Saweetie pops up in the video sitting surrounded by the bags and says, “Now ya’ll all know mama don’t got no favorites.”

However, that was not all. Saweetie also revealed that she started an entire Instagram account dedicated to her Birkin bag collection.

The first post on the bags’ page was a photo of her jewelry wrapped around the bag handles (as if the bags were wearing her chains) and the photo was captioned, “Relaxing at mommy’s new home while she works on #PBM and no we ain’t telling you hoes nun!”

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Lawd!! No #Saweetie did not create a whole skit AND Instagram account for her #Birkin Bags!! (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 25, 2020 at 7:01pm PDT

Now if ya’ll remember, back in July Saweetie’s boo, Quavo, gifted her not one, but TWO of the bags that are now a part of her collection. She showed the bags off during her birthday celebration and got down into a split out of excitement following his surprise.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #TSRBaeWatch–#Saweetie reacting to the two Birkin bags #Quavo got for her 26th birthday is a whole mood A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 3, 2020 at 11:03am PDT

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Saweetie Shows Off Her Birkin Bag Collection In New Hilarious Skit appeared first on The Shade Room.