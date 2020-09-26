Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Teaser Previews Rihanna’s Mullet and Lizzo in Lingerie

WENN/Avalon/Instar

The 2020 fashion show for the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker’s lingerie brand will also feature special appearances by Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Big Sean, Demi Moore and Normani among others.

Rihanna‘s annual Savage X Fenty Show is returning this fall. Ahead of the 2020 fashion show scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, a teaser for the event has been released online, offering a glimpse of what to expect from the show.

As the founder and head of the brand, the Barbadian songstress makes her presence prominent in the video. The less-than-one-minute video teases the return of her mullet as she walks with her back to the camera.

Showing behind the scenes of the artists’ and talents’ preparation for the event, the video also gives a sneak peek of some of the lingerie to be showcased at the show. Lizzo, as one of the stars lined up for the event, is seen modeling a lacy blue number as she performs a choreographed move with two backing dancers.





Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 has tapped Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard and Roddy Ricch as performers, while the likes of Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani Kordei, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty and Willow Smith are enlisted to make special appearances.

It remains to be seen if Rih will perform at this year’s event. She kicked off the show last year, which she dubbed one of the most challenging moments in her career. “I was literally about to throw up and I’ve never said that in my life, because I don’t say that unless I mean it,” she shared to E! News after the show. “I was so nervous, I was so nervous.”

The upcoming pre-taped show is to promote Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 collection, which is described as “All Savage. Zero Apologies. The high-voltage collection is packed with unexpected pairings and surprising new styles that push the boundaries of individuality,” with sizes ranging from 30A-42H/46DDD and XS-3X.

Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty in 2018, aiming to make it as inclusive as possible to all bodies. “I wanted to include every woman,” she told ELLE of her lingerie brand in 2018. “I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture. I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this shit. We own this. This is our land because really it is. Women are running the world right now and it’s too bad for men.”