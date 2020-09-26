Samsung’s most expensive foldable glass phone arrives in India: All details

On the Galaxy Z Fold 2, there’s a 10MP selfie camera on the cover display as well with F2.2 aperture. Another selfie camera with the same specs is placed on the main foldable display too. At the back there’s a triple camera setup with 12MP ultra wide sensor, F2.2 aperture; 12MP wide-angle sensor with super speed dual pixel A/F, OIS and F1.8 aperture and another 12MP telephoto sensor with PDAF, F2.4 and OIS.