Russell Wilson Helped Doctors Pull Out Baby Son During Birth

Ciara opens up about some of the details regarding her third child’s birth, saying that her athlete husband helped doctors pull the baby out during the labor.

American football star Russell Wilson was a hands-on father to newborn son Win from the very start as he helped doctors deliver his second child with his singer wife Ciara.

The couple welcomed the baby boy in July (20), and Ciara insists the Seattle Seahawks quarterback couldn’t have been more involved in the birthing experience, despite all the new hospital health and safety precautions introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have to say my husband was pretty darn awesome because during all of it, he was like everything in one: he was the cameraman, making sure we had the camera set up right so we could get the (perfect) angle when the baby comes out, and he actually helped to pull Win out towards the end, which was really sweet, so we got some memorable moments,” the new mum gushed on U.S. news show “Access Hollywood“.

“(Russell) had chest-to-chest with him (the baby). It was really intimate and really, really full of love, so I’m grateful for that.”

Baby Win joined big sister Sienna, three, and half-brother Future Zahir, Ciara’s six-year-old son with her ex-fiance, rapper Future.

In a separate interview, Ciara talked about her struggle during pregnancy as she had no guidebook about carrying a baby during pandemic. “When we were learning about COVID, I was always looking for articles that would talk about infants when they’re born, and there wasn’t a lot of articles about that, so for me, I was like, I’m going to be one of those moms that are in the experimental phase of it all, too, to see what happens,” she said. “So it’s definitely been a memorable one, an unforgettable experience.”