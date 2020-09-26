Rossi staying in MotoGP with Petronas Yamaha By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . FILE PHOTO: MotoGP – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

() – Italian great Valentino Rossi will race for the Petronas Yamaha MotoGP team next season after signing a one-year contract renewal, Yamaha said on Saturday.

Yamaha said the 41-year-old nine-time world champion will have the Japanese manufacturer’s full factory support at the satellite team.

“I thought a lot before taking this decision, because the challenge is getting hotter and hotter,” said Rossi in a statement.

“To be at the top in MotoGP you have to work a lot and hard, to train every day and lead an ‘athlete’s life’, but I still like it and I still want to ride.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR