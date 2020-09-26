Rose Leslie Pregnant, First Child With Kit Harington

It looks like another Game of Thrones baby is on the way, because Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child!
And one of the issue’s photos features her baby bump debut!
“A very special all-woman team photographic shoot were selected to capture Rose at this wonderful time of her life as she prepares for motherhood for the first time,” the magazine’s founder, Ursula Lake, captioned a series of photos.
This will be the first baby for the couple. The pair met in 2011 when they played love interests on Game of Thrones.
And even though their characters didn’t have a happy ending together (RIP), Rose and Kit certainly did! The couple tied the knot in June 2018 after six years of dating.
Congrats to the parents-to-be!!!!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!