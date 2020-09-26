Rose Leslie Is Pregnant, Expecting Her First Baby With Kit Harington

Forget winter, a baby is coming…

Game of Throne alums Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are going to be parents! The actress shared the exciting pregnancy news in the new issue of U.K’s Make Magazine. In fact, she debuted her growing baby bump in the glossy.

While Rose didn’t give away too many details about her and Kit’s little one, like how far along she is and if they know the sex of their baby, she did touch on how they’re settling into their new home.

“What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup,” Rose shared. “It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It’s so peaceful.”

She described her humble abode as “the house that Jon Snow built.”

“It’s incredibly old,” she described. “We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams.”