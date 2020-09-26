Robert De Niro, Ben Platt and Florence Pugh Join ‘Father of the Bride’ Reunion

WENN

The original cast of the classic 1991 romcom are joined by a series of new members as they bring back their characters for the virtual fundraising event.

–

Robert De Niro, Ben Platt, and Florence Pugh were among the new faces who took part in a virtual “Father of the Bride” reunion on Friday (25Sep20).

The special took place on YouTube and Facebook at 6 pm ET, with Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Martin Short, Kieran Culkin, and George Newborn all reuniting to bring back their original characters from the 1991 film.

However, there was also a handful of fresh stars added into the mix, with Robert, Ben, Florence and Alexandra Shipp delighting fans by taking part in the special.

Florence starred as the youngest Banks child, Megan, and Ben was Georgie, Annie (Kimberley) and Bryan’s (Steve) now-grown son. Robert made an appearance as Alexandra’s father in the reunion as she had a virtual wedding with Kieran’s Matty Banks.

The short film, hosted by Netflix, brought awareness to the World Central Kitchen, and is one of many reunion specials raising money and awareness during the Covid-19 crisis.

The original movie revolved around an overprotective dad struggling to come to terms with his daughter’s surprise engagement. The 1991 romcom was a remake of the 1950 movie of the same name. A sequel followed in 1995. Both were directed by Charles Shyer.

Producer Nancy Meyers first teased the upcoming reunion earlier this month. The filmmaker posted on Instagram the movie’s poster along with a caption, “If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand!”

After the reunion, she wrote, “Thank you for all your wonderful comments yesterday!” and called it “Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish).”