Rob Manfred wants Blue Jays to play in Toronto next season

The Toronto Blue Jays have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2016, but they did so while playing their home games in Buffalo and not Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays played a majority of their home games this season at Sahlen Field after the Canadian government denied them permission to play in Toronto. The club had plans to play home games in either Pittsburgh or Baltimore this season, but were denied, resulting in their playing at the minor league ballpark.

There were initial concerns about the Blue Jays playing at a minor league park, though they managed the adjustment with ease and class.

There’s currently no indication where the Blue Jays will play the 2021 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it appears that Rob Manfred is adamant about having the team play in Toronto next year.

“The one thing I can say is that we will do everything humanly possible to convince the government that the Blue Jays should play in Toronto next year,” he told Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

We could be stuck in the coronavirus pandemic for a long time, but it seems like Manfred is committed to getting the Blue Jays back in their home park for 2021.

With the Blue Jays now gearing up for the postseason, where they’ll play next year is the last thing on their minds. Toronto has two games remaining this season, and with the potential to overtake the New York Yankees for second in the AL East, its focus is set on defeating the Baltimore Orioles.