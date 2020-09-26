Putin calls for a "reboot,quot; between the US and Russia in cyberspace, offering "nonintervention into internal affairs of each other,quot; including in elections (New York Times)

New York Times:

Putin calls for a “reboot,rdquo; between the US and Russia in cyberspace, offering “nonintervention into internal affairs of each other,rdquo; including in elections  —  With an eye to a possible Biden presidency, the Russian leader called for a “reboot,rdquo; on information security but offered no concessions.

