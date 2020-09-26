President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Saturday that he will nominate the conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

A staunch Catholic, Barrett has described abortion as “always immoral”.

The Republican-dominated Senate is planning to confirm her in a vote before the election and the Democrats are powerless to stop it.

The court will then have a clear Republican majority, with six Republican-appointed justices to three appointed by Democrats.

The shift in the court’s makeup – from Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon, to an outspoken conservative – would be the sharpest ideological swing since Clarence Thomas replaced Justice Thurgood Marshall nearly three decades ago.

Within hours of Ginsburg’s death, Trump had made clear his intention to nominate a woman, after previously putting two men on the court and as he struggles to mitigate erosion in support among suburban women.

He’s said he’s considering five women, but Barrett was at the White House at least twice this week, including for a Monday meeting with Trump. He is not known to have met with any of the other contenders.

But whichever of the female candidates he picks, Trump will then have managed to appoint three justices to the Supreme Court in just one term in office.

Ginsburg, who is lying in state, was reported by her granddaughter to have said that “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

It is a sobering development for Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden. Even if he wins it means a Democrat-controlled Congress could see new legislation on climate change or healthcare thrown out by the Supreme Court.

Although the court had been Republican-dominated by five to four before Justice Ginsburg died, Republican Chief Justice John Roberts had sometimes sided with the Democrats, which handed them the winning vote.

But even if Chief Justice John Roberts may still on occasion express liberal views, he will no longer be able to swing the vote in this way.

Barret’s avowed Catholicism is also politically advantageous for Trump as he seeks re-election.

Catholic voters in Pennsylvania, in particular, are viewed as a pivotal demographic in the swing state that Democratic nominee Joe Biden, also Catholic, is trying to recapture.