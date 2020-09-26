Preliminary tests suggest Nvidia RTX 3000 series may take AMD’s mining crown By Cointelegraph

Preliminary tests suggest Nvidia RTX 3000 series may take AMD’s mining crown
The newly released generation of Nvidia (NASDAQ:) graphics cards, the RTX 3000 series, is generating some buzz among miners as it is expected to be a vast improvement over the previous generations.
While the cards were initially speculated to be only a minor upgrade, new information seems to confirm that they could reach hash rates of around 100 Megahashes per second for and Ethash mining.
