Postpaid plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone that offer unlimited calling, SMSes and additional benefits

In the last few days, the tariff war in the telecom segment has become more intense. Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone (Vi) are offering additional benefits to their customers. While in some cases these are in the form of additional data, in others these mean free subscription to OTT services like Amazon Prime and Netflix. Here are some postpaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone that offer unlimited calling, SMSes and other additional benefits.