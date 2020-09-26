Poll: 52% of US voters support shutting down social media platforms for the week of the election, with 62% not confident platforms can stop election misinfo (Ashley Gold/Axios)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6


Ashley Gold / Axios:

Poll: 52% of US voters support shutting down social media platforms for the week of the election, with 62% not confident platforms can stop election misinfo  —  Fifty-two percent of voters support shutting down social media platforms altogether for the week of the presidential election …

