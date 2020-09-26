Phone meeting between Japan’s Suga, Putin set for Sept. 29: Kyodo By

2/2 © . FILE PHOTO: Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference following his confirmation as Prime Minister of Japan in Tokyo



2/2

TOKYO () – A telephone conversation between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin is being arranged for September 29, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

It will be their first discussion since Suga took over as Japan’s leader.

The two leaders are expected to confirm to continue to cooperate in a wide range of areas including the economy, as well as the importance of peace treaty talks, the report said.